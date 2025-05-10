Asif’s response raised eyebrows, as he failed to provide clear answers or evidence about the conflict.

In a recent interview with the Saudi-based news channel Al Arabiya, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif struggled when asked about India’s military actions in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. When the interviewer pressed him for a response, Asif repeatedly said, “I can’t hear you properly.” His response quickly caught attention on social media, with many viewers mocking his inability to address a simple question regarding the situation.

This moment of awkwardness comes amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan. On May 7, 2025, India launched "Operation Sindoor," targeting several locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. These strikes were in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian civilians and one Nepali national. Pakistan responded by claiming that it downed five Indian fighter jets, although India has denied this.

The exchange on Al Arabiya added fuel to the fire, as many questioned the preparedness of Pakistani leaders to handle international media questions on critical matters like military strikes. Asif’s response raised eyebrows, as he failed to provide clear answers or evidence about the conflict.

Meanwhile, the situation between the two nations has continued to escalate, leading to concerns about further violence. The United States, which has been actively involved in mediating the situation, announced on May 10, 2025, that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full ceasefire. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the agreement after hours of talks, praising both countries for their decision.

The ceasefire, which took effect on May 10, 2025, was confirmed by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Both nations have now agreed to stop all military actions, marking a positive step towards de-escalation. While this is a welcome development, the embarrassing moment for Pakistan’s Defence Minister highlights the difficulty of navigating such a sensitive issue in the public eye. As tensions remain high, all eyes will be on how both countries move forward in their diplomatic efforts.

Also read: Meet Journalist Yalda Hakim whose grilling interview of Pakistan ministers exposed its terror connection