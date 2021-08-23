Pakistan comes up with a SHOCKING solution to mass molestation of woman TikToker

A ban was announced on Sunday (August 22) by the Punjab Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Pakistan regarding the entry of TikTokers, who are basically content creators who earn by sharing videos on TikTok.

This came after a woman was allegedly harassed and attacked by hundreds of men while she was filming a video in Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14. The report was carried out by the Pakistan-based news agency, ARY News that said, "All Tiktokers have to take permission from the concerned PHA's for the entrance in parks."

In relation to this, a woman had earlier registered a complaint that said, she was attacked by 300-400 people at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore while she was filming a video on Pakistan's Independence Day. As per the reports, she said that her clothes were torn by the crowd while she was being tossed in the air.

The woman also stated that a friend of hers who was present with her on the spot was also assaulted by those men. Her earrings were stolen along with her friend's mobile phone and identity card, the crowd also robbed Rs, 15,000 from them.

As per ARY News, the police have arrested at least 130 people who were involved in the incident and at least 40 people have been arrested who are unidentified.

Pakistan had placed a ban on the Chinese app, Tiktok over producing inappropriate content.