Pakistan brutally trolled after US-Iran ‘truce talks’ in Islamabad collapse; Netizens say, ‘Paijaan total flop’

US and Iran's 21-hour long ‘truce talks’ in Islamabad, facilitated by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir collapsed without any agreemen Netizens troll Pakistan, say ‘Paijaan total flop’

US and Iran's 21-hour long ‘truce talks’ in Islamabad, facilitated by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir collapsed without any agreement. US Vice President JD Vance said that it is a ‘bad news’ as Iran rejected US terms as proposed by JD Vance led delegation. Meanwhile, Iran argues that terms included Strait of Hormuz, Nuclear Programme, which US was not able to achieve through ‘war.’

Amidst this, the self-styled mediator Pakistan is getting brutally trolled on social media. Pakistan invested lot of efforts and money to facilitate truce talks between US and Iran, from deployment of para rangers, military officials to ‘lockdown’ in Islamabad. However, the outcome of the ‘make or break’ talks did not come as expected.

What netizens are saying?

One user mocked Pakistan over its heavy spending to facilitate Islamabad talks and said, ‘Hey #Pakistan Paijaan! You hosted the big US-Iran peace talks at the fancy Serena Hotel in Islamabad 5-star suites, luxury service, & marathon sessions lasting over 15-20 hours with @JDVance leading the US side. What happened? Total flop! Talks collapsed, #Iran rejected the final terms, no deal, peace gone... but the heavy hotel bills remain!’

One wrote, “Despite massive PR to project itself as a peace mediator, Pakistan ends up with egg on its face."

While another called Pakistan as a ‘failed state’ and wrote, ‘The Negotiations have ended. Zero results from the failed country Pakistan. Shall we witness WAR again?’

Why did US Iran talks failed?

US Vice President JD Vance said that US delegation will leave Pakistan without a deal with Iran, as Iran did not accepted US terms. He said, “We've been at it for 21 HOURS. We've had substantive discussions...but the bad news is, we have NOT reached an agreement.”

He added, “That's bad news for Iran MUCH more than it is bad news for the USA.”

Meanwhile, Iran also confirmed that there was no agreement reached as Washington pushed for terms, including Iran’s nuclear program, it had been unable to secure through military action during ‘war.’

Iran Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the discussions, which lasted up to 24–25 hours, were the longest in the past year and said ‘Diplomacy never ends.’

“These negotiations were held after 40 days of imposed war and were held in an atmosphere of mistrust and suspicion. It is natural that we should not have expected from the beginning to reach an agreement within one meeting,” he said as Tasmin news reported. “No one expected that either.”