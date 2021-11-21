'Paiso ki baarish'! People scramble as currency notes rain from truck - WATCH viral video

People ran to grab currency notes after bags of money fell out of an armored truck on a freeway in South California in the US. The incident happened on Friday (November 19) at 9:15 am when the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. According to reports, several bags in the armored truck broke open suddenly and currency notes littered the road in Southern California’s Carlsbad bringing traffic to a halr.

Video from the scene went viral within no time and in the video people can be seen picking up cash littered on the highway while some were seen throwing notes in the air.

Demi Bagby posted footage of the incident on her Instagram page and said, "This is the most insane thing I've ever seen literally everybody stopped on the freeway to get money off of the freeway.”

The authorities have appealed to the people to return the case and it is learnt that many people had returned cash, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

"People are bringing in a lot," California Highway Patrol (CHP) Sergeant Curtis Martin said. "People got a lot of money."

Talking about the incident, Sergeant Curtis Martin said," One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out."

The traffic on California freeway remained halted for around two hours after the incident.