'Pahle metro, ab plane me..' : Viral video of girl dancing in a crowded flight angers internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Dancing in public areas and recording films has become a fad in the age of social media and Instagram Reels. You've probably seen videos of individuals dancing solo or in groups on the metro or trains. But now a video of a girl dancing on a flight on a trending song has gone viral online. That, indeed, occurred. The video has elicited a wide range of comments from social media users, and you should absolutely see it. The girl in the clip is identified as Shiba Khan and the video is shared on her official Instagram handle. Watch it here:



The video opens with girl showing off her sizzling dance moves to Shahid Kapoor's popular song 'Hamari Shaadi Mein' from the movie Vivaah on a flight. Instagram users are in awe of the Shiba's confidence.Dancing in public and on a platform that isn't truly built for dancing is no easy task.

The clip was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads,''plane ki dhimi hai raftaar "

So far, the video has amassed over 572,000 likes and views. Users on social media clearly had a lot to say about the video. In the comments area, some people slammed the girl while many lauded her confidence.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Lagta hai pheli bar plen dekha hai,” posted a user. “Esaa Confidence dedo Bhagwan,” shared another. "First metro, now this. Seems like flights are the targets!,” expressed a third. “Uncle be like : jaldi chal subhah panwel niklna hai,” commented a fourth along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “Kaise namune log aajata hai. Ab inko samjao to feminism jaag jayega my life my choice. Isnt it too much?” wrote a fifth.