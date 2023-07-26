Headlines

'Pagal ho kya': YouTuber's dad's epic reaction to Rs 4 lakh shoes goes viral, watch

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

New Delhi: Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you bought something, proudly showed it to your parents, and initially, they liked it, only for their reaction to change dramatically once they heard its cost? Well, that's exactly what happened to popular YouTuber and Vlogger Yadupriyam Mehta when he brought home a new pair of shoes. At first, his dad appreciated the shoes, but things took a comical turn when he learned that the pair cost a whopping ₹4 lakh.

Yadupriyam Mehta, known for his entertaining content on social media, often shares snippets of his life with his followers. However, this particular incident left both him and his father in fits of laughter. The moment was captured in a hilarious video that he couldn't resist sharing on Instagram, titling it "Papa ka Reaction on 4 Lakh ke Shoes!! Bach gaya aaj toh" [Dad's reaction to ₹4 lakh shoes. Just got saved today].

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yadupriyam Mehta (@ypmvlogs)

The video begins with Mehta standing excitedly in front of the camera, holding a shoebox in his hands. He sets the scene, stating that he had recently acquired a new pair of shoes and was eager to show them to his father. With a grin on his face, he proceeds to his father's room, where his dad is seated on the bed, completely unaware of what's coming his way.

Mehta's father greets him warmly, and without any suspicion, he accepts the shoebox handed over by his son. As he starts to open it, Mehta's excitement reaches its peak. He knows that his father, being a shoe enthusiast, would surely love this gift. And he was right; as soon as the box reveals the stylish Chunky Dunky sneakers from Nike, his father's eyes light up with appreciation.

At first glance, Mehta's father is clearly impressed by the trendy design and unique colorway of the shoes. He examines them carefully, admiring the craftsmanship and attention to detail. He can't help but praise his son for having such great taste in footwear.

 With a hint of hesitation, he decides to ask the inevitable question: "How much did these shoes cost?" Mehta, perhaps anticipating his father's reaction, responds with a playful smile, "They are for ₹4 lakh."

Upon hearing the staggering price, Mehta's father is caught off guard. His initial excitement transforms into disbelief, and he looks at his son with wide eyes and a bewildered expression. He simply can't fathom how a pair of shoes could be worth such an exorbitant amount.

 He playfully exclaims, "Pagal ho kya" [Are you mad]? The banter between father and son continues as they both burst into laughter, turning this encounter into a cherished family memory.

The video sparked a flurry of responses from Instagram users. People from different backgrounds and experiences found the situation amusing and could relate to the humorous encounter between father and son.

One Instagram user expressed solidarity with Mehta, stating, "My dad would react in the same way." 

Another user light-heartedly teased Mehta, playfully suggesting an alternative shopping location, "Sarojini may 500 ke aa jate [You would have got the pair in Sarojini for ₹500]." 

Amidst the jesting, some users expressed their admiration for the shoes. One user said, "Chunky Dunky. It's my dream." 

