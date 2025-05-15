This small village, known as the 'village of officers' has produced more than 100 IAS. Moreover, other residents have also managed to secure other government services. Many children manage to crack NEET and JEE entrance examinations with ease.

UPSC examination is among the toughest examinations in India. The aspirants have to struggle day and night to crack the examinations. Many people move to cities for getting coachings, more facilities and good educations. But do you know, a small village in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, is known to has produced more than 100 IAS. Moreover, other residents have also managed to secure other government services. Many children manage to crack NEET and JEE entrance examinations with ease. Let's dive deep into this 'Village of officers' and find out the secret behind this success.

Village of officers

Located at the remote area of Dhar district, the 'Padiyal' village is known as the 'village of officers.' This village is not densely populated, with only 5000 residents. It is a tribal dominated area, with natives belonging to the Bhil tribe. The Bhil tribe is located in some other districts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

This remote village has a 90 percent literacy rate, much more than many metropolitan cities. It has more than 100 IAS officers and IPS officers. Other residents are also at a good position and profession including lower court judges, engineers, doctors, and others. The children in this village start preparing for competitive exams at a very young age. The village has only one higher secondary school, many children manage to crack NEET and JEE, easily here.

Without any city like facilities and technology, the success rate of children in competitive exams is very astonishing. But what is the secret behind it? Education is considered very important in the village. Children are motivated to pursue higher studies and start early preparations for competitive examinations. Many students get this inspiration from their elders, to crack examinations or settle abroad with good jobs.