Paan Burger is here to give foodies another nightmare, watch viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: When we think we've exhausted all imaginable and unusual meal combos, someone on the internet comes up with a new one. We've seen it everything, from dal makhani ice cream rolls to Maggi pani puri to chocolate biryani, and we've been left speechless each time. Another cuisine fusion has emerged that may irritate many dessert lovers. The latest addition to the list of bizarre food combinations is a paan burger. Yes, you heard it right! Mera Apna Punjab, a Pakistani cuisine page, shared the video on Instagram with the caption "Burger Paan (Ghani Pan Shop)."

The viral video shows a man making the popular paan burger. A basic bun is seen topped with a betel leaf, on which various fillings are placed. Dry fruits such as almonds, sweet-flavored fennel, chocolates, and a variety of other sweet things were placed on top of the betel leaf. The man is then seen sprinkling fresh cream on top of everything instead of mayonnaise. Last but not least, he keeps the other half of the bun on it before breaking that burger into two pieces to show off the vibrant contents contained inside.

The video has garnered over 6,000 likes so far and a ton of disgusted reactions from Instagram users.

An Instagram user posted, “Iska taste imagine karke ulti aagayi .” “Dekhny sa hi ghatiya yakhhhh lg ra” expressed another. A third shared, “This is so disgusting.” “Oooooh my god, just noo please stop this,” wrote a fourth. A fifth added, “For everyone I dislike” “Bhai jaan, half Gulab Jamun or dal dena, taki Doctor Sahab ka Hospital ka kharcha chal sake,” commented a sixth.