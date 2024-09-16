P Chidambaram reveals shocking price he paid for tea at this airport, claims he spent Rs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS in first attempt, then left post due to...

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks ever in UPSC interview, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shogun, The Bear dominate; Anna Sawai becomes first Asian to win Best Actress

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya announces pregnancy with Rahul Nagal: ‘Expecting a little miracle’

Who is Ryan Routh? Man arrested for Donald Trump's 2nd assassination attempt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS in first attempt, then left post due to...

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS in first attempt, then left post due to...

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks ever in UPSC interview, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks ever in UPSC interview, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shogun, The Bear dominate; Anna Sawai becomes first Asian to win Best Actress

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shogun, The Bear dominate; Anna Sawai becomes first Asian to win Best Actress

10 hidden gems of Uttarakhand

10 hidden gems of Uttarakhand

10 dreams and their meanings

10 dreams and their meanings

10 unique animals and their homes

10 unique animals and their homes

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shogun, The Bear dominate; Anna Sawai becomes first Asian to win Best Actress

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shogun, The Bear dominate; Anna Sawai becomes first Asian to win Best Actress

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya announces pregnancy with Rahul Nagal: ‘Expecting a little miracle’

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya announces pregnancy with Rahul Nagal: ‘Expecting a little miracle’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

HomeViral

Viral

P Chidambaram reveals shocking price he paid for tea at this airport, claims he spent Rs...

Chidambaram shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that tea made with just hot water and a tea bag cost him this much money

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

P Chidambaram reveals shocking price he paid for tea at this airport, claims he spent Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram recently raised concerns about the high prices of food and beverages at the Kolkata Airport. Taking a dig at the high price, he highlighted the price of a cup of tea, saying, “inflation is higher in West Bengal than in Tamil Nadu.”

Chidambaram shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that tea made with just hot water and a tea bag cost him Rs 340 at the airport’s restaurant, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. 

He recalled a similar incident from two years ago at Chennai Airport, where the same tea cost Rs 80, and corrective measures were taken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) following his tweet.

In response to his recent post, Kolkata Airport assured that they would investigate the issue, stating, “We have noted the price discrepancy and will look into the matter.”

Amid the backlash, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf defended their pricing, explaining that the cost varies depending on the brand of tea used. Some tea leaves are sourced from India, while others come from abroad, contributing to price differences. The chain emphasised that their prices align with brand standards, which cover taste, quality, and hygiene, and are displayed on menus for transparency. The store also mentioned that their outlets at Kolkata Airport offer beverages starting from Rs 20.

Despite the explanation, Chidambaram’s comments have sparked fresh debate over inflated prices at airports.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

India star gets abused online after refusing to accept Virat Kohli as....

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

Meet boy, 20-years-old, surpasses Viswanathan Anand to become India’s top chess player, he is...

Meet boy, 20-years-old, surpasses Viswanathan Anand to become India’s top chess player, he is...

WATCH: Bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker shares rare glimpse of Olympic medal box, here's how it looks

WATCH: Bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker shares rare glimpse of Olympic medal box, here's how it looks

IAS Smita Sabharwal's class 12th marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects

IAS Smita Sabharwal's class 12th marksheet goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement