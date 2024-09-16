P Chidambaram reveals shocking price he paid for tea at this airport, claims he spent Rs...

Chidambaram shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that tea made with just hot water and a tea bag cost him this much money

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram recently raised concerns about the high prices of food and beverages at the Kolkata Airport. Taking a dig at the high price, he highlighted the price of a cup of tea, saying, “inflation is higher in West Bengal than in Tamil Nadu.”

Chidambaram shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that tea made with just hot water and a tea bag cost him Rs 340 at the airport’s restaurant, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.

He recalled a similar incident from two years ago at Chennai Airport, where the same tea cost Rs 80, and corrective measures were taken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) following his tweet.

I just discovered that Tea made of Hot Water and a Tea Bag costs Rs 340 in Kolkata airport



The restaurant is 'The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf'



A couple of years ago I found that

'hot water and tea bag' cost Rs 80 in Chennai airport, and I tweeted about it. AAI took note and took… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 13, 2024

In response to his recent post, Kolkata Airport assured that they would investigate the issue, stating, “We have noted the price discrepancy and will look into the matter.”

Amid the backlash, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf defended their pricing, explaining that the cost varies depending on the brand of tea used. Some tea leaves are sourced from India, while others come from abroad, contributing to price differences. The chain emphasised that their prices align with brand standards, which cover taste, quality, and hygiene, and are displayed on menus for transparency. The store also mentioned that their outlets at Kolkata Airport offer beverages starting from Rs 20.

Despite the explanation, Chidambaram’s comments have sparked fresh debate over inflated prices at airports.