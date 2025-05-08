The video of her paparazzi encounter has garnered significant attention, with many viewers scrutinising her looks. Some fans have commented on her appearance, with one user stating, "She has done something on her face. But looking pretty."

Kusha Kapila's recent transformation has sparked controversy, with some praising her weight loss journey and others accusing her of resorting to surgeries to achieve her slim figure. Her latest video has reignited speculation, with fans noticing a significant change in her appearance. Some have pointed out that she looks "different" and "unrecognisable," with some even suggesting she may have had work done on her teeth or used Ozempic. The debate has sparked intense discussion on social media, with many questioning the methods behind her dramatic transformation.

Kusha Kapila was recently spotted in the city, posing for shutterbugs before stepping into her car. She wore a loose white shirt paired with flared denim jeans, complemented by open straight hair and a sleek purse. As she smiled for the cameras, her appearance sparked a flurry of comments online.

The video of her paparazzi encounter has garnered significant attention, with many viewers scrutinising her looks. Some fans have commented on her appearance, with one user stating, "She has done something on her face. But looking pretty." Another user expressed skepticism about her looks, saying, "She looks like a patient....Iska muu kaise chg hua...konse area ki surgery."



Speculation about potential plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures has been rampant, with a user directly asking, "Plastic surgery karyi hai kya isne." Others have pointed out specific areas they believe may have been altered, such as her teeth. One user noted, "Done something to her teeth, looking more beautiful," while another suggested, "Power of smile transformation see ur dentist, change in teeth." Some users have even gone as far as to speculate about specific treatments or procedures, with one comment reading, "Ozempic+ Face surgery."

Meanwhile, Kusha has not yet reacted to the ongoing rumours about her transformation. On the film front, she was last seen in Ishq Vishk Rebound.