Lakshmi Balakrishnan is an Indian student from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai who has accused Oxford University of "racial bias".

Lakshmi Balakrishnan who is an Indian student from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, has accused Oxford University of "racial bias" and "forcibly removing" her from a PhD programme. She claims that the English faculty did not act in good faith when they transferred her from a PhD track to a master's level course. Balakrishnan’s thesis proposal on Shakespeare had been accepted when she applied in 2018, but in her fourth year, she was taken off the PhD programme after failing two assessments. She has now initiated legal action against the university, alleging a breach of contract.

Balakrishnan explained that her original application to Oxford clearly stated that her PhD would focus on Shakespeare, and she maintained the same research scope throughout her time there. She feels that the university’s decision to downgrade her to a master's course is unjust, especially after she spent nearly Rs 1,01,00,000 pursuing her PhD. She added that she already holds two master's degrees from India and had no intention of obtaining another.

She believes the university is attempting to exhaust her through lengthy appeals and complaint procedures, making it difficult for her to pursue the matter further. Balakrishnan also stated that her college, The Queen’s College, had expressed concerns over her treatment, highlighting that her research had potential and did not have "serious issues" despite the failed assessments.

Balakrishnan further accused the university of racial discrimination, stating that she felt targeted due to her race. She pointed to a "deep bias and discrimination against Indian students" at Oxford. While the university confirmed that the appeals process had concluded, Balakrishnan remains committed to seeking justice for what she believes is an unfair and discriminatory decision.