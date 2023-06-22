Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Over-the-edge love action shot on roads of Ghaziabad, couple seen romancing on bike, watch viral video

Reckless couple romance caught on camera; attempted dangerous stunt on moving bike.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Over-the-edge love action shot on roads of Ghaziabad, couple seen romancing on bike, watch viral video
Over-the-edge love action shot on roads of Ghaziabad, couple seen romancing on bike, watch viral video

Viral video: Today’s world is completely social media-driven, people are willing to go to great lengths to capture attention and seek popularity. However, some individuals are taking risks that endanger their own lives, all in the pursuit of viral fame. A recent video is causing quite a stir as it showcases a risky and outrageous display that leaves everyone astonished.

In recent days, you may have come across videos of couples openly expressing their love and indulging in romance right on the streets. Although showing love and affection in public is not wrong but at what extent can one go? Inspired by movies and fueled by a desire for attention, these couples have taken their romantic gestures to a whole new level, even while riding on moving bikes. The daring stunts they perform will make you question whether they value their lives or not.

One particular video, currently going viral, is believed to have been filmed in Ghaziabad, a neighboring area of Delhi. It captures a couple engaged in a heart-stopping act, illuminated by the headlights of passing vehicles late in the evening. The girl is seen sitting on the bike's tank, clinging to her boyfriend's neck. Not only are they shamelessly disregarding traffic rules, but they are also inviting accidents with their reckless behavior.

Engaging in romantic endeavors on a moving bike is not only irresponsible but also extremely dangerous. Putting oneself and others at risk for a momentary thrill is a grave mistake that should never be taken lightly. Similar cases have been reported earlier and actions were taken against those individuals for disregarding the traffic rules.  This video has sparked debate all over the internet and netizens are very angry about the action shown in the video.

Read more: Delhi cop beautiful rendition of Arijit Singh's Tum Hi Ho leaves internet spellbound, viral video

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Manabadi: When, where and how to check Andhra Pradesh AP 10th supply results online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.