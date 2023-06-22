Over-the-edge love action shot on roads of Ghaziabad, couple seen romancing on bike, watch viral video

Viral video: Today’s world is completely social media-driven, people are willing to go to great lengths to capture attention and seek popularity. However, some individuals are taking risks that endanger their own lives, all in the pursuit of viral fame. A recent video is causing quite a stir as it showcases a risky and outrageous display that leaves everyone astonished.

In recent days, you may have come across videos of couples openly expressing their love and indulging in romance right on the streets. Although showing love and affection in public is not wrong but at what extent can one go? Inspired by movies and fueled by a desire for attention, these couples have taken their romantic gestures to a whole new level, even while riding on moving bikes. The daring stunts they perform will make you question whether they value their lives or not.

One particular video, currently going viral, is believed to have been filmed in Ghaziabad, a neighboring area of Delhi. It captures a couple engaged in a heart-stopping act, illuminated by the headlights of passing vehicles late in the evening. The girl is seen sitting on the bike's tank, clinging to her boyfriend's neck. Not only are they shamelessly disregarding traffic rules, but they are also inviting accidents with their reckless behavior.

Engaging in romantic endeavors on a moving bike is not only irresponsible but also extremely dangerous. Putting oneself and others at risk for a momentary thrill is a grave mistake that should never be taken lightly. Similar cases have been reported earlier and actions were taken against those individuals for disregarding the traffic rules. This video has sparked debate all over the internet and netizens are very angry about the action shown in the video.

