There was a craze a few years back when instant delivery was quite a new fad making delivery apps’ 10 minutes delivery both surprising as well as popular. Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are all products of this instant delivery wave.

However, these are still things that can be delivered in a quick time, but delivery apps delivering humans in 10 minutes is just crazy. But that is what the level of craziness a startup is showing, attempting to exceed human expectations.

Topmate, an Indian startup, has amazed online users with its claim of "delivering" humans in 10 minutes for career advice. This claim has sparked reactions expressing shock and confusion. Nimisha Chanda made the announcement on X while launching the startup. She wrote, "It's OVER for Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart. Because we're not just delivering groceries in 10 minutes—we're delivering humans."

In her post on X, she continued by explaining what she meant by ‘delivering humans’. She said, “Humans who can: Answer every question you throw at them, help you land your dream job, be your ultimate growth partners.”

“No more guesswork. No more endless Google searches. Just instant access to experts who’ve been there, done that. With 'Guidance in 10 Minutes' by Topmate,” she continued.

She explained how the website works through a video tutorial. Her post attracted a lot of viewers who immediately started reacting to the video. They posted questions showing their curiosity about the new kind of delivery. Some of them applauded the unique idea but most of the online viewers critiqued it.

One user commented, “Interesting. However, when it comes to opinions, people usually look for free ones—unlike products. Any data points on how much this segment is growing?” Another user wrote, “Referral in 10 minutes' is kinda sus. This is not how referrals are supposed to work.”

Many others called out the firm, calling its system unethical. “Pay to get a referral? I wonder how companies feel about this—wouldn’t they kick these people out?” Many made comparisons with traditional consulting firms, as one individual stated, “How is this different from hiring a consultant?" and another adding, "Isn't this just a consultancy service?”

Overall, the internet is split—some people find the concept fascinating, while others are doubtful about how it would function.