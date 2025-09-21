Over 100 years later, first objects recovered from Britannic, Titanic’s sister ship

According to the ministry, this is the first time objects have been recovered from the wreck of the Britannic, making the discovery historically and archaeologically significant.

More than a century after the ill-fated Titanic's sister ship, the HMHS Britannic, sank in the Aegean Sea, divers have recovered the first artifacts from the wreck, reports P. Regarded as the largest and safest of the Olympic-class ships built by the White Star Line, the ship met a tragic end during World War I when it struck a German mine off the Greek island of Kea on November 16, 1916. It sank in less than an hour, claiming the lives of 30 people.

In an unprecedented underwater operation, an 11-member team of professional divers, using closed-circuit equipment, descended more than 120 meters (390 feet) to the wreck site. The recovery operation was organised by British maritime historian Simon Mills, founder of the Britannic Foundation and current owner of the wreck. Although the expedition was conducted in May, the findings were only publicly disclosed this week after the Greek Ministry of Culture released details of the finds.

According to the ministry, this is the first time objects have been recovered from the wreck of the Britannic, making the discovery historically and archaeologically significant. The recovered artifacts included the ship's watch bell, a portside navigation lamp, a telescope, ceramic tiles, and various items from the first- and second-class cabins. These items were carefully lifted with air bags, secured in containers, and immediately freed from marine life.

Following recovery, the artefacts were transported to the Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities laboratories in Athens. Conservation work is now underway, and these items are planned to eventually be displayed in the upcoming National Underwater Antiquities Museum in Piraeus. A dedicated section of the museum will focus on the maritime history of World War I.

The Ministry of Culture explained that conditions at the site were particularly difficult due to strong currents, low visibility, and extreme depths. Some of the items intended for recovery had to be abandoned due to their fragile condition or inaccessible location.

The Britannic was the third and final ship of the White Star Line's Olympic class, which included the Titanic and Olympic. Unlike its sister ships, the Britannic was serving as a hospital ship at the time of its sinking.

