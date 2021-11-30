Outrage after female TV reporter is 'molested', slappped live on air by man

In a shocking incident, a female TV reporter was 'molested' live on air and slapped on the rear by a football fan after the end of a game played in Italy to raise awareness of violence against women.

Greta Beccaglia, a journalist with Toscana TV, was reporting live from outside the Carlo Castellani stadium in Italy's Empoli when the incident happened.

Beccaglia was talking to some Fiorentina fans when two men came from behind and one of them spit in his hand and then slapped Beccaglia on the rear live on air.

The whole incident left Beccaglia disgusted and she told the men in anger, "Sorry, you can't do this, I'm sorry."

But Toscana TV newscaster and programme co-host Giorgio Micheletti told her: "Don't be angry, don't be upset' as she admonished the pair."

Beccaglia later filed charges against the man who slapped her. According to local police, they have succeeded in identifying the man. Beccaglia's employer Toscana TV has agreed to pay any associated legal costs.

The Order of Journalists of Tuscany termed the incident as a 'very serious episode of harassment'.

Talking about the incident, Beccaglia said, "What happened to me is unacceptable and must not be repeated. It was filmed live on TV because I was at work, but unfortunately, as we know, such harassment happens to other women with the cameras off, that is, without anyone knowing. It cannot and must not happen."