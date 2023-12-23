Headlines

Outrage erupts over star-studded 'almost naked' party in Russia, details here

A 'almost naked' party at Moscow's Mutabor nightclub, organized by Anastasia Ivleeva and attended by pop stars and public figures, has sparked outrage in Russia.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

A recent 'almost naked' party held at Moscow's renowned Mutabor nightclub has ignited widespread outrage, as critics argue that such events clash with Russia's conservative values. Media personality Anastasia Ivleeva organized the controversial gathering, which featured prominent figures like pop stars Filipp Kirkorov, Lolita, Dima Bilan, and TV host, as well as the 2018 presidential candidate, Ksenia Sobchak. The Moscow Times reported extensively on the event, and videos from the party quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Among the prominent critics was Russian politician Maria Butina, who expressed her concerns on X (formerly Twitter), stating that she had reached out to Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs to investigate whether the party violated Russia's ban on LGBTQ+ "propaganda" or contradicted the guidelines on "traditional Russian spiritual and moral values."

Yekaterina Mizulina, the head of the pressure group Free Internet League, went a step further by calling for a boycott of the party attendees. In a Telegram post quoted by the Moscow Times, Mizulina remarked, "Such hangouts are a shot in the foot of the entire policy pursued by the state. The partygoers live in a different world than the rest of the country. These people should be boycotted at the state level."

Local authorities reportedly took action, with the Moscow Times reporting that the police raided the nightclub on the second day of the controversial event. Following the intervention, attendees were observed to be "way more dressed."

In response to the public outcry and criticism, Anastasia Ivleeva, the organizer, took to Telegram to mock the controversy. She pointed out the irony that the same individuals who enjoy looking at "beautiful, slender western models" express disapproval when a similar event occurs within Russia.

Various Russian media outlets also reported sensational details from the party, claiming that men were spotted kissing on the dance floor and that nude images were projected during the event. The fallout from this 'almost naked' affair continues to fuel discussions about the clash between contemporary entertainment and traditional values in Russian society.

