Outrage erupts as video of YouTuber igniting firecrackers on train tracks goes viral; railways reacts

In a concerning trend of social media creators pushing boundaries for online attention, a video recently emerged, showing a YouTuber igniting fireworks on a railway platform.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Nov 09, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

In today's digital landscape, the race for online attention has pushed some social media creators to dangerous extremes. A recent video making rounds on various social media platforms has raised significant concerns, as it portrays a YouTuber indulging in a reckless act on a railway platform. In the clip, which runs for about 33 seconds, the individual is seen setting off black snake fireworks directly on the tracks, leading to the emergence of thick, dark smoke in the vicinity. The incident reportedly took place near the Dantra Station on the Phulera-Ajmer Section.

The video, shared by the account "Trains of India," was accompanied by a strong-worded caption, urging authorities to take action against such hazardous behavior. "YouTuber bursting crackers on Railway Tracks!! Such acts may lead to serious accidents in the form of fire. Please take necessary action against such miscreants," it read.

The clip swiftly triggered a wave of public outcry, with many expressing their condemnation for the YouTuber's actions and emphasizing the potential risks and consequences involved. Calls for stringent penalties and swift intervention by the railway authorities have reverberated across social media platforms.

In response to the uproar, the North Western Railway has directed the Divisional Railway Manager in Jaipur and the Railway Protection Force to investigate the matter. Currently, the Railway Protection Force is actively probing the incident to ascertain the details and take appropriate measures.

Public reaction has been strong, with one user expressing incredulity at the YouTuber's actions. "It's hard to fathom the motivations behind such attention-seeking antics. While snake patakhas may not seem immediately harmful to the tracks, the risks and environmental impact cannot be ignored. No one should be conducting experiments in close proximity to railway tracks; the dangers are evident. Hopefully, the individual responsible learns a valuable lesson," the comment read.

Another individual urged swift action, emphasizing the potential dangers involved. "This poses an unacceptably high risk to the railway tracks. @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, please take strict action against such fringe elements. Failure to act swiftly could result in a major disaster. Prompt intervention is the need of the hour," they commented.

Another concerned citizen raised the issue of environmental impact, stating, "This particular type of firecracker poses a significant threat to the environment due to the excessive carbon it releases into the atmosphere. Regulating the manufacturing and sale of such fireworks is crucial."

