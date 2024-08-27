Outrage erupts as video of men dancing on dead whale carcass goes viral, watch

A viral video of two men dancing on a dead whale carcass has sparked outrage online, amassing over 26.3 million views on the social media platform 'X'.

Stupid people dancing on a dead whale carcaspic.twitter.com/ZqEcLrUOcj — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 26, 2024

In the now-viral footage, the two individuals are seen jumping on the massive whale’s lifeless body, dancing and laughing as they perform stunts on the carcass. The behavior has stirred a wave of anger across the internet, with many calling it disrespectful and harmful to wildlife conservation efforts.

Wildlife advocates and animal lovers have particularly expressed their disapproval, highlighting the lack of sensitivity toward the majestic creature. The whale, a symbol of the ocean’s fragile ecosystem, deserves respect, many argue, even in death.

The controversial video has also prompted calls for action against the two men, with some social media users demanding legal consequences.

One user wrote, “This is beyond disgusting. How can people find joy in dancing on a dead animal? Have some respect.”

Another said, “It’s heartbreaking to see this. Whales are already struggling, and people think it’s okay to do this?”

A third commented, “This is why humanity is doomed. No respect for life, dead or alive.”

A fourth user chimed in, “There’s no excuse for this kind of behavior. They should be held accountable.”

Meanwhile, another remarked, “The fact that this is going viral is equally disturbing. Why is this being glorified?”

A final user added, “I can’t believe people think this is okay. What happened to empathy and decency?”