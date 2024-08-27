Twitter
Delhi excise policy case: SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in both ED and CBI cases

Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally begins amid high security

Gujarat rains: Three killed, seven reported missing amid havoc in western state

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

Influencer who is star of pan-India film, daughter of Pak Army officer, viral video changed her life, now in Prabhas'...

Viral

Outrage erupts as video of men dancing on dead whale carcass goes viral, watch

A viral video of two men dancing on a dead whale carcass has sparked outrage online, amassing over 26.3 million views on the social media platform 'X'.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Outrage erupts as video of men dancing on dead whale carcass goes viral, watch
A shocking video circulating on social media has enraged users after two men were filmed dancing on a dead whale carcass. The clip, which was posted on the platform 'X,' has gone viral, racking up over 26.3 million views and sparking widespread condemnation.

In the now-viral footage, the two individuals are seen jumping on the massive whale’s lifeless body, dancing and laughing as they perform stunts on the carcass. The behavior has stirred a wave of anger across the internet, with many calling it disrespectful and harmful to wildlife conservation efforts.

Wildlife advocates and animal lovers have particularly expressed their disapproval, highlighting the lack of sensitivity toward the majestic creature. The whale, a symbol of the ocean’s fragile ecosystem, deserves respect, many argue, even in death.

The controversial video has also prompted calls for action against the two men, with some social media users demanding legal consequences. 

One user wrote, “This is beyond disgusting. How can people find joy in dancing on a dead animal? Have some respect.”

Another said, “It’s heartbreaking to see this. Whales are already struggling, and people think it’s okay to do this?”

A third commented, “This is why humanity is doomed. No respect for life, dead or alive.”

A fourth user chimed in, “There’s no excuse for this kind of behavior. They should be held accountable.”

Meanwhile, another remarked, “The fact that this is going viral is equally disturbing. Why is this being glorified?”

A final user added, “I can’t believe people think this is okay. What happened to empathy and decency?”


