Headlines

Outrage erupts as Pakistani YouTuber sits on giant tiger for Instagram reel, watch

Viral video: Passenger's clever hammock hack for a comfortable nap on crowded train impresses internet

Virat Kohli undergoes special training for New Zealand match, Bumrah explores spin bowling

‘Far too many Palestinians have been killed': US condemns civilian death toll in Gaza

Delhi Air Pollution: Rainfall witnessed in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram improves AQI from 'severe' to 'very poor'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

https://www.dnaindia.com/cricket/report-virat-kohli-undergoes-special-training-for-new-zealand-match-bumrah-explores-spi

Outrage erupts as Pakistani YouTuber sits on giant tiger for Instagram reel, watch

Viral video: Passenger's clever hammock hack for a comfortable nap on crowded train impresses internet

9 inspirational messages by BTS' Jungkook

6 Indian bowlers to attain no.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

10 countries that accept Indian driving licenses

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Made her debut at 8, worked with Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, almost gave up acting, can you recognize this actress?

Harish Khanna calls his experience of working in 12th Fail ‘liberating’, recalls meeting real life IPS Manoj Sharma

This National Awardee took 3-year Army training, spent time at the front in Kargil War, almost got burnt after...

HomeViral

Viral

Outrage erupts as Pakistani YouTuber sits on giant tiger for Instagram reel, watch

Pakistani YouTuber Nouman Hassan sparks controversy after sharing a video sitting on a giant tiger for an Instagram post.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 07:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Pakistani content creator, Nouman Hassan, has ignited a firestorm of debate on social media by posting a video of himself perched on the back of a massive tiger for an Instagram reel. This audacious act has raised questions about the ethics and safety of handling exotic animals for online content.

Nouman Hassan is no stranger to sharing videos of his private collection of exotic animals, which includes tigers, snakes, and even a crocodile. However, his recent stunt has taken the daredevilry to a whole new level. In the video, Hassan can be seen confidently sitting on the back of a majestic tiger, creating a spectacle that has drawn diverse reactions from the online community.

The video, uploaded to Hassan's Instagram account, has sparked a wave of contrasting opinions. Some viewers applauded the act as an emblem of courage and adventure, while others vehemently criticized it, denouncing it as reckless and dangerous. The polarized reactions reveal the divisive nature of such daring stunts involving wild animals.

Comments on the video ranged from admiration to disapproval. One viewer lauded Hassan, saying, "What an incredible video! Thanks for sharing." However, not everyone was impressed. A critical comment read, "This is not cool; it's just plain stupid."  A third added, "This is so so so stupid." "This is the first time I am seeing on camera a man sitting on tiger. Thanks very much for this wonderful video," wrote a fourth.


The online community seems divided over whether such stunts should be celebrated or condemned.

The incident has prompted a broader conversation about the ethical and safety aspects of handling exotic animals for entertainment on social media platforms. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi government will continue with its zero-tolerance approach towards illegal immigration: Union Minister Amit Shah

'Strongest Ever': US Secy of State Blinken on India-US bilateral ties as 2+2 dialogue begins

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 66% off on chandeliers, hanging lights, jhumars and ceiling lamps

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets into huge fight with Mannara Chopra, calls her 'double dholki, bin painde ka lota'

Restaurant serves chicken in veg meal ordered by family, know what happened next

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE