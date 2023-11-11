Outrage erupts as Pakistani YouTuber sits on giant tiger for Instagram reel, watch

Pakistani YouTuber Nouman Hassan sparks controversy after sharing a video sitting on a giant tiger for an Instagram post.

A Pakistani content creator, Nouman Hassan, has ignited a firestorm of debate on social media by posting a video of himself perched on the back of a massive tiger for an Instagram reel. This audacious act has raised questions about the ethics and safety of handling exotic animals for online content.

Nouman Hassan is no stranger to sharing videos of his private collection of exotic animals, which includes tigers, snakes, and even a crocodile. However, his recent stunt has taken the daredevilry to a whole new level. In the video, Hassan can be seen confidently sitting on the back of a majestic tiger, creating a spectacle that has drawn diverse reactions from the online community.

The video, uploaded to Hassan's Instagram account, has sparked a wave of contrasting opinions. Some viewers applauded the act as an emblem of courage and adventure, while others vehemently criticized it, denouncing it as reckless and dangerous. The polarized reactions reveal the divisive nature of such daring stunts involving wild animals.

Comments on the video ranged from admiration to disapproval. One viewer lauded Hassan, saying, "What an incredible video! Thanks for sharing." However, not everyone was impressed. A critical comment read, "This is not cool; it's just plain stupid." A third added, "This is so so so stupid." "This is the first time I am seeing on camera a man sitting on tiger. Thanks very much for this wonderful video," wrote a fourth.



The online community seems divided over whether such stunts should be celebrated or condemned.

The incident has prompted a broader conversation about the ethical and safety aspects of handling exotic animals for entertainment on social media platforms.