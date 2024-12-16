One of the images showed Assad showed him flexing his bicep in a speedo.

Days after Syrian rebels toppled President Bashar al-Assad's government in the country, several photos of al-Assad have gone viral on social media. Some of the pictures even show the ousted president semi-naked. The viral images were found in Assad's albums discovered by rebels in his palatial houses in Damascus and Aleppo.

One of the images showed Assad posing with a camera and another image showed him riding a scooter in innerwear. Another showed him flexing his bicep in a speedo. Assad ruled Syria for 25 years but now fled to Russia as rebels took over several Syrian cities and the capital Damascus. Check out the viral pictures here:

Fotos do ditador Bashar al-Assad encontradas em seu palácio na #Siria

Na fuga ele acabou deixando para trás.



A informação é que o moço tem tons de menine e que sempre escondeu seus segredos particulares. pic.twitter.com/M7lbiopCwX — Conservatism And Elegance (@ThayzzySmith) December 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes early Monday hit missile warehouses in Syria and called it the “most violent strikes” since 2012, a UK-based war monitor. Israel has been pounding what it says are military sites in Syria after the dramatic collapse of President Bashar Assad's rule, wiping out air defences and most of the arsenal of the former Syrian army.