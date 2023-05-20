Search icon
'Our day is made': Viral video shows lion cuddling with lioness

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

Viral video: If you're looking for a cute video that will make you smile, here's one featuring the Internet's scary wild animals, lions. This video depicts an adorable cuddle session between the two wild cats. It's possible that after watching the video, you'll want some warm hugs as well. Twitter handle @@buitengebieden shared the clip and it has gone viral with over 1.5m views so far.

The adorable video opens with a lion and lioness sitting next to each other. Within moments, the lion moves towards the lioness and gives it a hug. The clip ends with the duo embracing each other. So cute! Isn't it? 

The video has received over 1.5m views since it was shared. Netizens couldn't stop commenting on how cute the video was. "My heart, how sweet," one user commented. Another internet user used heart-shaped emoticons to convey their feelings. A third said, "Aww, so cute."

Earlier also a clip of baby chimpanzee cuddling with tiger cubs grabbed the attention of internet users. 

In the video, the three cute baby animals can be seen cuddling with each other. Without a doubt, they can be seen having a wonderful time together.  Isn't it adorable! There is a good chance that this video will definitely gonna make you smile and you will be forced to watch it on a loop.

Watch it here:

Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
