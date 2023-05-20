'Our day is made': Viral video shows lion cuddling with lioness

screengrab

Viral video: If you're looking for a cute video that will make you smile, here's one featuring the Internet's scary wild animals, lions. This video depicts an adorable cuddle session between the two wild cats. It's possible that after watching the video, you'll want some warm hugs as well. Twitter handle @@buitengebieden shared the clip and it has gone viral with over 1.5m views so far.

The adorable video opens with a lion and lioness sitting next to each other. Within moments, the lion moves towards the lioness and gives it a hug. The clip ends with the duo embracing each other. So cute! Isn't it?

The video has received over 1.5m views since it was shared. Netizens couldn't stop commenting on how cute the video was. "My heart, how sweet," one user commented. Another internet user used heart-shaped emoticons to convey their feelings. A third said, "Aww, so cute."

Earlier also a clip of baby chimpanzee cuddling with tiger cubs grabbed the attention of internet users.

In the video, the three cute baby animals can be seen cuddling with each other. Without a doubt, they can be seen having a wonderful time together. Isn't it adorable! There is a good chance that this video will definitely gonna make you smile and you will be forced to watch it on a loop.

