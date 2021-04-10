Ouch! Girl loses teeth after having too many mimosas, viral video leaves netizens in splits

People indulge in drinking alcohol to have some fun and frolic with their friends or family. But have you ever wondered, how much alcohol is too much alcohol?

Well, this girl can give you an apt answer. A TikTok user by the name @autumncathey6 shared her experience after having one too many mimosas and the end result will leaved you shocked.

The video starts with the girl beaming with a nice pair of teeth but tragically ends with her missing a few of her front teeth. The video was shared on microblogging site Twitter by user @fernvndoo with the caption “OH MY GOD???????”

The video starts with the girl saying, “this is me after four mimosas.” Her friends also add on to that by sharing the number of mimosas they’ve had. The girl goes on to have seven mimosas, she says in the video.

The TikTok user, who is visibly drunk now, gets on the shoulders of her friend, who also is drunk. What happens next will leave you in splits but also give your virtual pain.

In another post, the Twitter user posts an update from the girl where she says that she is “fine”.

â€¼â€¼â€¼â€¼â€¼ OMG UPDATE FROM THE AMAZING GIRL HERSELF: THEY GLUED THEM B*TCHES BACK ON!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/h4btWpVYXW — (@fernvndooo) April 6, 2021

The viral video has left Twitterati in splits and has garnered 4 million views and several thousand likes and comments on the site. Let's look at some hilarious reactions from netizens:

How it started How it ended pic.twitter.com/cl2TT7eedV — codrae (@lovecodrae) April 6, 2021

Thith ith her after 9 Mimothath — Louie (@_Louiie25) April 6, 2021

I have laughed at this reply for 10 straight minutes — Harmony Wright (@harmonyrwright) April 6, 2021

All that time and money at the orthodontist, blown away by Mimosa induced shenanigans. (Sorry, the mom in me speaking) — Cyndi Borowski (@BorowskiCyndi) April 6, 2021

Somebody got some of those broken promithes — A Dragoon (In That LLC Part of the Bird App) (@l_bundy92) April 6, 2021

Although drinking alcohol can be fun, we advise readers to keep this video mind the next time they decide to have a drink (or too many) with their friends or family.