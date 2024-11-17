Ostrich eyes measure about 5 centimetres (2 inches) across, about the size of a billiard ball.

Some animals and birds are known for having unusually large eyes, but one bird stands out for having eyes so big that they actually surpass the size of its brain. The ostrich, the largest living bird, has eyes that are not only the biggest among all birds but also larger than its brain.

An ostrich's eye is about 2 inches (5 centimeters) in diameter. Their eyes are about the size of a billiard ball, measuring five centimeters across, which is five times larger than a human eye.

An ostrich's brain is roughly the size of a walnut, weighing about 26.34 grams. Its average dimensions are 59.26 mm in length and 42.30 mm in width.

Ostriches are the largest birds on Earth, known for their impressive size and unique traits. They have two toes and can run at speeds of up to 97 km/h, making them the fastest-running bird in the world.

In addition to their size and speed, ostriches lay the largest eggs of any living land animal. While their diet primarily consists of plants, these birds are also opportunistic feeders, consuming locusts, lizards, snakes, and small rodents.

Ostriches have large, striking brown eyes with thick black lashes, giving them a distinct look. These massive eyes allow them to see up to 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles) away, providing a wide field of vision. Combined with their long necks, ostriches are able to spot potential predators from afar, which is crucial for their survival in the open landscapes they inhabit. Their keen eyesight, along with their remarkable speed, helps them stay alert and evade danger effectively.

