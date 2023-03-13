Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel slammed for ‘harassing’ Malala Yousafzai, Nobel winner gives befitting reply

Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel slammed for ‘harassing’ Malala Yousafzai (Photo - Twitter)

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony, which was conducted in Los Angeles in the morning on March 13, had many landmark moments, including Naatu Naatu winning the Oscars 2023. One of the more controversial moments involved host Jimmy Kimmel and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

Oscars 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel came under massive fire after he put up a question to Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, with netizens saying that he was “harassing” her in the middle of the prestigious film award function.

The 55-year-old Oscars 2023 host was labeled as a “national disgrace” by netizens after he asked a question to Malala about the Harry Styles and Chris Pine spit-gate, after which the Nobel prize winner was left visibly uncomfortable, yet managed to give a befitting reply.

Jimmy Kimmel approached Malala Yousafzai and read out a question posted by a fan, “She asked, your work on human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration–as the youngest Nobel prize winner in history, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?”

After the question put up by Kimmel, Malala was looking uncomfortable and unsure about how to respond to the Hollywood drama. She simply smiled and replied, “I only talk about peace.”

Taking into account Malala’s response to the question he asked, Kimmel said, “You know what, that's why you're Malala and nobody else is. That's a great answer, Malala. The winner is malala-land, everybody.”

Another awkward moment in the Oscars 2023 ceremony was when an attendee dressed as a real-life 'Cocaine Bear' from the movie approached Malala, making the student activist uncomfortable. Kimmel then shouted playfully, “Cocaine Bear, leave Malala alone!”

Malala’s fans were quick to slam Kimmel on social media, calling him a national disgrace for his question. A fan wrote on Twitter, “'jimmy kimmel is a national disgrace. this woman deserves better.”

