Osama Bin Laden's 'dead son' Hamza still alive, leading Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, planning attacks on...: Report

Al-Qaeda, the terror group that has remained dormant for many years, is now 'regrouping and planning future attacks on Western targets' under Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden's leadership.

An undated file video grab released by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on November 1, 2017, shows an image of Hamza bin Laden, son of late Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Al-Qaeda founder and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden, who was thought to be killed in a US airstrike in 2019, is reportedly still alive and is now leading Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. In a recent intelligence report seen by The Mirror, not only is the Al-Qaeda founder's son alive but is also playing an important role in the terror group's revival.

As per the report, senior Taliban members are aware of Hamza bin Laden's status and are also in contact with him on a regular basis. The leaders are allegedly also providing him and his family protection and support.

The report stated, "These leaders… engage with him, holding regular meetings and securing him and his family. It highlights a deep connection between al-Qaeda and the Taliban, one that is crucial for Western governments to understand. [Hamza] has ascended to the leadership of al-Qaeda, steering [it] towards its most potent resurgence since the Iraq War."

Hamza bin Laden, 34, is based around 100 miles east of Kabul, in Jalalabad, a stronghold for terrorist activities. Al-Qaeda, the terror group that has remained dormant for many years, is now 'regrouping and planning future attacks on Western targets' under Hamza's leadership.

His brother Abdullah bin Laden is also by his side, helping the revival efforts.

"Under his command, al-Qaeda is regrouping and preparing for future attacks on Western targets. Hamza is driven by a powerful determination to continue the legacy of his father, which adds a symbolic and strategic weight to his actions. Moreover, Hamza’s brother, Abdullah bin Laden, plays a critical role in this revival," the report said.

As of now, Hamza and his four wives may have sought refuge in Iran in hopes of escaping the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Let us tell you that Hamza bin Laden, often called the "crown prince of jihad", is the 15th of Osama bin Laden’s 20 children. He is the son of his third wife. He was groomed to walk in his father's footsteps from a young age and was also present with him in Afghanistan before the 9/11 attacks. He has also actively appeared in propaganda videos criticising Americans, Jews, and 'Crusaders', AFP reported.

