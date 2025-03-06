While many shared heartwarming birthday wishes, Orry's birthday wish for Ibrahim Ali Khan stood out the most.

On March 5, Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, celebrated turning 24. The young debutant was showered with love and well wishes from his family. Orry's birthday greeting stood out the most.

Many internet users have responded to Orry's birthday wish with amusing comments. Orry posted a humorously twisted meme video on his official Instagram account.

In the video, a moving vehicle was seen dropping items on the road, and a car driver was shown excitedly picking up the dropped stuff. An actual pig falls off after a few rounds of raw veggies and grain, and Ibrahim sits next to the driver in the automobile instead of the pig, implying that Ibrahim is affectionately referred to as a pig, as his moniker "Iggy" and "piggy" play on words.

“Happy birthday Ibrahim Ali Khan, wishing you all the best for your big day," Orry captioned the video.

The video received a lot of attention from fans and nearly went viral shortly after it was shared. Maheep Kapoor added a laughing emoji as well. One person referred to it as "epic," while another added, "ORRY BHAIII THINGS." "The bar for the rest of Purush Prajati just dropped if Iggy is the Piggy," a fan wrote.

A user wrote, "That’s so rude… do it again!” Another asked, "Aisa kaun wish karta hai?”, while another commented, "Bro was waiting for his birthday just to post this.”