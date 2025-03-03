Orry addressed claims that his touch has magical powers. He shared an anecdote about touching a friend, after which the friend's wife became pregnant.

Orry acknowledged that he receives payment for performing at weddings, prompting the interviewer to inquire about the perceived mystical effects of his touch.

“People believe that my touch has the power to make them feel rejuvenated and to make them feel younger. I don't go around telling people like, ‘oh, my touch can do this’. People just happen to believe it and I'm not stopping them,” Orry said.

“Once this man who wanted to get his wife pregnant, they were married for eight years and never conceived. I touched him and three months later, his wife conceived. He called me and told me this. I'm not getting into the (doctors’) business. I just know I gave them the touch... And she got pregnant after eight years. I touched him, and three months later, she got pregnant. Maybe it is a coincidence, maybe it is not. I'm not saying it, he said it,” he added.

Social media reactions

Many social media users compared Orry with Urvashi Rautela, known for her unconventional and surprising comments.

“He wants to get that clout so desperately! He’s kinda using the Urvashi strategy,” a user wrote, while another adding, “His special touch lmao. He knows what he's doing”.

“He looks so fake doing this!!!!! He is trying to go urvashi’s way,” wrote another user. A person wrote, “I won't be surprised if someone posts next, guess who is the man who got his wife pregnant after 8 years of their marriage because orry touched him?”

A social media user called him “Nepo Baba”, and another shared, “Wondering who is more pathetic..the interviewer or this questionable creature or me for watching this”. “How many stupid people now actually Bollywood has its kind blowing All the nepo kids, this orry, Urvashi, Kangana , how can people be so brainless,” one wrote.

Orry was recently spotted socializing with Urvashi, attending the India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai on February 23, 2025, and also celebrating her birthday at a party.