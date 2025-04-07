This time, Asian markets were the first to tumble, dropping sharply overnight as Wall Street futures also fell. Investors are now worried that the US might be heading towards a recession.

A wave of panic hit global financial markets this Monday, as investors reacted to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on key trade partners last week. The move triggered fears of a global financial meltdown, with many comparing the situation to the 1987 market crash known as "Black Monday".

Back in October 1987, stock markets around the world saw massive losses. On that day, the Dow Jones fell by 22.6% in just one session — its worst drop in history.

This time, Asian markets were the first to tumble, dropping sharply overnight as Wall Street futures also fell. Investors are now worried that the US might be heading towards a recession.

As the situation unfolded, the hashtag ‘Orange Monday’ began trending on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The phrase is a nod to Black Monday, but with a twist — "orange" refers to Donald Trump, poking fun at his famously orange-tinted appearance.

Stock indexes across Asia, Europe, and the US are all in the red, and investor confidence has taken a major hit.

US President Trump responded to the global panic by defending his decision. “Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” he said. He also denied that he was trying to cause a market crash.

Still, experts warn that the markets could remain volatile in the coming weeks, especially if trade tensions continue to rise.

For now, all eyes are on the US government’s next move — and whether Orange Monday becomes just a social media trend, or a sign of deeper economic trouble ahead.