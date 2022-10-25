'Or inko Kashmir chahiye': Pakistan fan holding inverted flag trolled on Twitter

A video has surfaced online today of a Pakistan fan from India and Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 who was found to be cheering for Pakistan while holding Pakistan’s flag wrong.

The video has gone viral on Twitter where people are seen to be making fun of the Pakistan fan for holding the country’s flag wrong. Others started calling him and saying “ulta hai flag.”

The video has been viewed more than 17,000 times and has been retweeted 3,101 times.

“Or inko Kashmir chaiye.” captions Twitter user.