Optical Illusion: You have sharp eyes if you can spot the owl in 10 seconds

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: The latest Internet sensations are optical illusions. Netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion challenges because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment. In an age when people's attention spans vary greatly, optical illusions have not only captured but also maintained their attention and kept them coming back for more. This demonstrates the importance of optical illusions in today's society. A new optical illusion has people perplexed. You have 10 seconds to locate the hidden owl in the image below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let us double-check.

An owl that has blended into the background is difficult to identify at first glance. Individuals with acute vision, on the other hand, will be able to identify the owl within the time limit. Because the challenge is relatively simple, the time limit is reduced. The clock is ticking, so hurry up. How many of you have seen an owl? If you can't find the owl, we'll assist you! Here's the solution.