Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the sniper in 10 seconds

Screengrab

New Delhi: A normal human brain can perceive things or images differently depending on how they are viewed. A mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people, that challenges the brain's way of perceiving things is an optical illusion. There are many different types of optical illusions, including physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis because they shed light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image mentioned below where you need to find a sniper in the grassland within 10 seconds. To avoid detection, the sniper has perfectly camouflaged itself.

It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the sniper in the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden sniper in the image. Individuals with keen observation skills will be able to identify the sniper within the time frame. Time is running out, so hurry up. Have you tracked down the sniper? Only a few seconds remain.

READ: Viral video: Mother hen fights intense battle with massive cobra to protect her chicks

If you are not able to spot the sniper, then we are here to help you! The sniper is visible to the left of the image's centre, lying flat on the ground in a prone position. See the solution here: