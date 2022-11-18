Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the sniper in 10 seconds

One such clever illustration can be seen in the image mentioned below where you need to find a sniper in the grassland within 10 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the sniper in 10 seconds
Screengrab

New Delhi: A normal human brain can perceive things or images differently depending on how they are viewed. A mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people, that challenges the brain's way of perceiving things is an optical illusion. There are many different types of optical illusions, including physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis because they shed light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image mentioned below where you need to find a sniper in the grassland within 10 seconds. To avoid detection, the sniper has perfectly camouflaged itself.

Jagranjosh

It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the sniper in the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden sniper in the image. Individuals with keen observation skills will be able to identify the sniper within the time frame. Time is running out, so hurry up. Have you tracked down the sniper? Only a few seconds remain.

READ: Viral video: Mother hen fights intense battle with massive cobra to protect her chicks

If you are not able to spot the sniper, then we are here to help you! The sniper is visible to the left of the image's centre, lying flat on the ground in a prone position. See the solution here:

Jagranjosh

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Doctor G, Kantara Hindi, Code Name Tiranga: How this week's releases performed at the box office
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon on regional websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.