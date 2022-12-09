Optical illusion: You are a genius if you find dolphin hidden in THIS pic

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi:Images that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test are optical illusions. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. The beauty of optical illusions is that they capture the user's attention for a brief period of time, providing mental exercise. Regular practice of optical illusions has been shown to improve concentration and observation skills. Do you want to test your observation abilities? Then try this optical illusion test right now.

The primary goal of this optical illusion test, as implied by the title, is to locate a hidden dolphin on the beach. Have you seen the dolphin? No? Time is running out, so hurry up. The dolphin could be anywhere in this image, and someone with keen observation skills will be able to spot it quickly. There are only a few seconds left on the clock. Do you need a hint?

It's right here. Scan the image once more quickly to see if you notice anything new.

Have you spotted the dolphin? And.. Time’s up. I'm eager to learn the solution. Continue reading. Before we get to the solution, we'd like to give a big shout out shout-out users who spotted the dolphin. You did an excellent job. Now comes the solution.