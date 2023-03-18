Optical illusion: Which word you can see in THIS image

screengrab

New Delhi: Images that question your perception and put your observation skills to the test are optical illusions. There are three kinds of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. Optical illusions entertain netizens while also allowing them to impress friends and colleagues with their problem-solving skills. You can improve your concentration and observation skills by practicing optical illusion tasks on a regular basis. Are you eager to put your ability to observe to the test right now? So, let's get this party underway.

In this image, a word is hiding somewhere, and you have 5 seconds to locate it. Individuals with extraordinary observation skills can read the word within the time limit. Those who attempt this optical illusion task will need more time to locate the word. Did you spot the word in this photograph? Hurry; time is running out. Pay attention to the picture and see if you can spot anything that resembles a word.

Have you had any success yet? How many of you have spotted the word? Congratulations to those who have found the word. Those who are still looking can find the solution below.