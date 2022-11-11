Search icon
Optical Illusion: We dare you to spot a cat in THIS image

We'll tell you that only 1% of people can find the hidden cat in 13 seconds. Are you one of the 1%? Let us check it out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

Optical Illusion: We dare you to spot a cat in THIS image
New Delhi: Optical illusions are excellent at fooling the human brain. Some can also assist us in discovering our hidden personalities and desires. Then there will be some whose purpose is to test your awareness of your surroundings. In other words, optical illusions put your eyesight and observation skills to the test. Here is one of the most mind-bending optical illusions that will leave you perplexed.

Can You Spot The Cat Hiding In The Fence Picture?

When you first look at the image, you might not notice a cat. The adorable creature may become easier to spot as you examine the photo more closely. Can you find it? Or are you still scratching your head for an answer?

Only the sharpest minds will notice the hidden cat in this image. Could you find the hidden cat? No? The clock is ticking. Finding the cat is a difficult task. Those who have managed to spot the cat should be commended for their razor-sharp vision. We know you want to know where the cat is and are eagerly awaiting the answer. The solution is provided below.

READ: Optical Illusion: Spot the owl hidden inside the forest within 12 seconds

The cat is actually perfectly sandwiched between the tops of two slacks of wood in the middle of the red fence.

