Optical illusion: We dare you to find spectacles in THIS image within 8 seconds

Image credit: Fresherslive

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that deceive your brain and test your ability to perceive things. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. What distinguishes optical illusions is their ability to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time. Optical illusions can also aid in the development of cognitive and observational skills. Regular practise can quickly transform a person into an expert at solving optical illusion puzzles. Do you want to put your ability to observe to the test? Then you should try this quick optical illusion challenge right now. The task at hand is to locate the spectacles in the allotted time of 9 seconds. Have you seen the spectacles?

Optical illusions are a simple way to assess one's ability to observe and think critically. It is a good way to test your intelligence, but advanced IQ tests designed by professionals are the best way to find out your true IQ levels.

You must be detail-oriented and have excellent observation skills to complete this optical illusion challenge. Examine the image carefully and see if you can spot the spectacles. Time is running out, so act quickly. Half of the time is already up. Only four to five secondsremainingn. Do you want to know where the spectacles can be found? Take a look at the solution below.