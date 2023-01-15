Search icon
Optical illusion: We dare you to find hidden robber in THIS image

You have 5 seconds to find the robber hidden in the image below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

Image credit: Fresherslive

New Delhi: The most recent Internet sensation is optical illusions. Because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment, netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion challenges. In an age when people's attention spans are so variable, optical illusions not only capture but also hold their attention, enticing them to return for more. This highlights the significance of optical illusions in today's society. People are perplexed by a new optical illusion. You have 5 seconds to find the robber hidden in the image below. Will you be able to do it? Let us check again. 

image


At first glance, the robber that has blended into the background is difficult to identify. Individuals with sharp eyesight, on the other hand, will be able to spot the robber within the time limit. The time limit is reduced because the challenge is relatively simple. The timer is counting down, so hurry up. How many of you noticed the robber ? We'll help you find the robber if you can't find it! Here's the answer.

image

