Optical illusion: We dare you to find hidden bird in THIS image

In honour of the holiday season, here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden bird in this optical illusion image.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Image Credit: fresherslive

New Delhi: There are numerous optical illusions on the internet. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and challenge your observation skills. Some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes as you try to solve them. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The allure of optical illusions is that they draw your attention and force you to solve them.

Blue Jay

In honour of the holiday season, here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden bird in this optical illusion image. Can you find the animal hidden in the image? Individuals with sharp eyesight will notice the bird within seconds. The key to solving this one is to carefully examine the image. For those who couldn't find the hidden bird, here's a solution:

Blue Jay

Wordle 568 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 8
