Optical illusion: We challenge you to spot the odd fish in THIS pic

The objective is to find the odd fish within the time limit of 9 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

Optical illusion: We challenge you to spot the odd fish in THIS pic
Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that trick the brain and put perception to the test. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The ability of optical illusions to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time is what distinguishes them. Optical illusions can also help with cognitive and observational skills development. Regular practise can quickly turn a person into a master of optical illusion puzzles. Do you want to put your observation skills to the test? Then you should immediately try this quick optical illusion challenge. The objective is to find the odd fish within the time limit of 9 seconds. Have you discovered the odd fish?

To complete this optical illusion, you must be detail-oriented and have exceptional observation skills. Examine the image carefully to see if you can spot the odd fish. Time is running out, so act quickly. Half of the time is already up. Only four to five seconds remaining. Do you want to know the location of the odd fish? Take a look at the solution below.

