Optical illusion: We challenge you to spot the number 102 in this image

New Delhi: Optical illusions are sights that challenge your perception and test your ability to observe.

They revealed how our brains process visual information.

They are also thought to increase cognitive abilities and stimulate the brain's creative thinking.

It's also a fun way to broaden your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Daily exposure to optical illusions, according to study, can improve cognitive processes such as memory, attention, and perception.

They can also help with stress and anxiety reduction.

How good are your observation skills?

After a lengthy wait, we bring you another intriguing and slightly tough optical illusion. All you have to do to accomplish this illusion is find the hidden number '102' in the image below.



So, did you find it, or are you still looking? The clock is ticking, and you must do this work within the time limit. If you don't know the solution, there's no need to rush. Maintain your composure.

We will notify you once we have discovered a solution. It only takes a closer glance to notice the trick. If you're still having issues, here's the solution: