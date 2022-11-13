Optical Illusion: We challenge you to spot hidden crocodile in THIS image

Screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions and brain teasers have grown in popularity on social media. Nothing beats figuring out how mind-boggling puzzles work. Today, we have an optical illusion in which viewers are challenged to find the hidden crocodile in this tricky image within 10 seconds. Take a look at the image below.

This optical illusion image depicts a lake surrounded by trees and green grass that has been submerged. Can you find the crocodile in the picture? Only 1% of people are said to be able to identify the animal in this image. This optical illusion image is just another entertaining way to put your IQ to the test. Taking an actual IQ test, on the other hand, is a good way to determine your IQ level.

How many of you were successful in locating the crocodile? We believe some of our top puzzlers have spotted the hidden crocodile by now. And there will be those who are still perplexed about the crocodile's location. If you're still looking for a solution, here's the answer: