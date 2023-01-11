Optical illusion: We challenge you to spot alphabet F hidden in THIS image

Image Credit: fresherslive

New Delhi: On the internet, there are numerous optical illusions. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and put your observation skills to the test. As you try to solve them, some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. The allure of optical illusions is that they pique your interest and force you to solve them.

Here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden alphabet F in this optical illusion image in honour of the holiday season. Can you spot the alphabet F in the image? Individuals with acute vision will spot the bird within seconds. The key to solving this one is to examine the image carefully. Here's a solution for those who couldn't find the hidden alphabet F: