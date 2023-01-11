Search icon
Optical illusion: We challenge you to spot alphabet F hidden in THIS image

Here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden alphabet F in this optical illusion image in honour of the holiday season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

Image Credit: fresherslive

New Delhi: On the internet, there are numerous optical illusions. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and put your observation skills to the test. As you try to solve them, some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. The allure of optical illusions is that they pique your interest and force you to solve them.

Optical Illusion For Vision Test: Spot The Hidden Alphabet F In This Image

Here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden alphabet F in this optical illusion image in honour of the holiday season. Can you spot the alphabet F in the image? Individuals with acute vision will spot the bird within seconds. The key to solving this one is to examine the image carefully. Here's a solution for those who couldn't find the hidden alphabet F:

