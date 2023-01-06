Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Optical Illusion: We challenge you spot the duck within 8 seconds

A new optical illusion has people perplexed. You have 10 seconds to find the hidden duck in the image below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Optical Illusion: We challenge you spot the duck within 8 seconds
Image Credit: fresherslive

New Delhi: Optical illusions are the most recent Internet sensations. Netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion challenges because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment. In an age when people's attention spans are so variable, optical illusions not only capture but also hold their attention and keep them coming back for more. This emphasizes the importance of optical illusions in today's society. A new optical illusion has people perplexed. You have 10 seconds to find the hidden duck in the image below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let us double-check.

Duck

The duck that has blended into the background is difficult to identify at first glance. Individuals with acute vision, on the other hand, will be able to identify the duck within the time limit. Because the challenge is relatively simple, the time limit is reduced. The timer is ticking, so hurry up. How many of you noticed the duck? If you can't find the duck, we'll assist you! Here's the solution.

image

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.