Optical Illusion: We challenge you find the hidden coffee mug in THIS pic

You have 10 seconds to find the hidden coffee mug in the image below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

New Delhi: Optical illusions are the most recent Internet sensations. Netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion challenges because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment. In an age when people's attention spans are so variable, optical illusions not only capture but also hold their attention and keep them coming back for more. This emphasises the importance of optical illusions in today's society. A new optical illusion has people perplexed. You have 10 seconds to find the hidden coffee mug in the image below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let us double-check.

The coffee mug that has blended into the background is difficult to identify at first glance. Individuals with acute vision, on the other hand, will be able to identify the coffee mug within the time limit. Because the challenge is relatively simple, the time limit is reduced. The timer is ticking, so hurry up. How many of you spot the coffee mug? If you can't find the coffee mug, we'll assist you! Here's the solution.

