Optical illusion: We are finding a hidden bird in THIS image, can you help us?

New Delhi: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illudere, which means to ridicule or deceive. As a consequence, the primary goal of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain. Optical illusions can also improve cognitive skills and inspire creative thinking in the brain. They are a fun way to stretch your intellect and sharpen your problem-solving skills.

Furthermore, studies have shown that engaging in brain-challenging tasks on a regular basis, such as solving optical illusions, can help lower the risk of cognitive decline and improve overall brain function. Not only are optical illusions entertaining, but they can also be advantageous to your cognitive health in the long run. Are you eager to put your ability to observe to the test? Let's get this celebration started.

Your task is to spot a bird hiding in this image as quick as possible!

At first glance, it is difficult to recognize the bird in this image. Only those with extraordinary observation skills will be able to find the bird in time. Have you noticed the bird in this photograph? If you look closely at the image, you might notice a bird . Take a close look.

Do you see it now? The time is ticking; hurry up. There are only a few seconds remaining.

Two…

One…

And…

The countdown has begun.

How many of you have spotted the bird?

With their keen eyesight, some of our readers may have already noticed the bird.

Those who are still searching for an answer can find it below.