Optical illusion: Viral artwork by Spanish artist that shows woman ageing as you walk pass by it

Photo: Twitter/@seasia.co

Without using words, art has the ability to convey a story and can take you back or ahead in time. Social media users have recently been swept away by a painting by Spanish artist Sergi Cadenas. On social media, an old video of a fascinating art that depicts human ageing as you go from one side to the other has reappeared.

When you move a few feet in the opposite direction from the woman in the artwork, her face appears to age dramatically. The image has gone viral on social media. The artist himself first circulated the video. This time, a page called "seasia.co" posted it to Instagram. The video has received more than 4,400 likes and over 72,000 views so far. Many users who left comments on the post described it as a "Genuine masterpiece."

Even though Cadenas didn't start his work as an artist until he was in his 30s, his experimenting and curiosity rapidly led him to create his own unique method. The artist got the notion to imitate such a look in his oil paintings after being inspired by the flip images he'd seen on playing cards as a kid.

According to Galeria Jordi Barnadas, Sergi Cadenas is one of the greatest optical artists in the world, and his works may be found in the Swiss museum of Porrentruy Optical Art (POPA). The work of Cadenas has gained significant worldwide acclaim, and his paintings may be seen in private collections all around the world.