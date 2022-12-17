Optical Illusion: Try to find ice cream in THIS pic within 8 seconds

Screengrab

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that deceive your brain and challenge your observation skills. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The beauty of optical illusions is that they captivate the user's attention for a brief period of time. It serves as a beneficial mental workout. To improve your concentration and observation skills, it is recommended that you practice optical illusions on a regular basis. Do you have a keen sense of observation? Let's find out right now with an optical illusion test.

To complete the challenge, you must locate the ice cream within 7 seconds. The task at hand is to locate an ice cream hidden in plain sight in this optical illusion image. The best way to find the ice-cream in this image is to carefully examine it and see if you can spot anything that looks like an ice-cream. Have you spotted the ice cream? Hurry up, the clock is ticking. The ice cream has successfully blended with the background, making identification difficult at first.

Do you observe the ice cream? The challenge has come down to the wire. And time is up. How many of you spotted the ice cream? Do you want to know where the ice cream is? Here's the answer: