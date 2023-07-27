Headlines

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Optical illusion: To which zebra does the head belong?

Nargis Fakhri recalls her paranormal experience in Mumbai apartment: 'Scary guy took me to the cemetery'

How much Money for 1 Lakh Subscribers on Youtube? [India]

Tips for Saving Money on Your Housing Loan: Strategies to Reduce Interest Rates

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Optical illusion: To which zebra does the head belong?

10 superfoods rich in vitamin B12

10 superfoods for healthy bones

Superfoods to eat if your periods are late or irregular

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Bhola Shankar trailer: Chiranjeevi fights goons with guns and swords, impressed fans say ‘blockbuster loading’

HomeViral

Viral

Optical illusion: To which zebra does the head belong?

One particular illusion featuring two zebras has recently taken the online community by storm, leaving netizens perplexed as they attempt to decipher which zebra the head belongs to.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: The internet abounds with a plethora of captivating optical illusions that never cease to amaze us. Be it intriguing pictures or enigmatic videos, these mesmerizing visual phenomena have the unique ability to challenge our perception of reality. From ambiguous figures offering multiple interpretations to illusions seemingly defying the laws of physics, the vast array of optical illusions never fails to captivate curious minds. One particular illusion featuring two zebras has recently taken the online community by storm, leaving netizens perplexed as they attempt to decipher which zebra the head belongs to.

This mind-bending optical illusion emerged on the Instagram page @OpticalIllusion. The image showcases two zebras, accompanied by a seemingly straightforward caption asking viewers to choose between "A or B." However, beneath this apparent simplicity lies a complex puzzle that challenges viewers to determine the true location of the zebra's head.

Opinions on this optical illusion have been as diverse as the illusions themselves. Instagram users found themselves divided, with some strongly convinced that the head belongs to zebra A, while others were equally certain that it belongs to zebra B. As the image circulated, lively discussions ensued, with users attempting to unravel the mystery behind the illusion.

Here's how people reacted to this optical illusion:

One individual wrote, "The color of B matches the head," pointing out an observation based on color matching.

"It's A," expressed another user, confidently asserting their interpretation.

A third person shared, "Very confusing," echoing the sentiment of many others who found the illusion perplexing.

"It's too tough," posted a fourth user, acknowledging the difficulty of the illusion.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE