Optical illusion: To which zebra does the head belong?

New Delhi: The internet abounds with a plethora of captivating optical illusions that never cease to amaze us. Be it intriguing pictures or enigmatic videos, these mesmerizing visual phenomena have the unique ability to challenge our perception of reality. From ambiguous figures offering multiple interpretations to illusions seemingly defying the laws of physics, the vast array of optical illusions never fails to captivate curious minds. One particular illusion featuring two zebras has recently taken the online community by storm, leaving netizens perplexed as they attempt to decipher which zebra the head belongs to.

This mind-bending optical illusion emerged on the Instagram page @OpticalIllusion. The image showcases two zebras, accompanied by a seemingly straightforward caption asking viewers to choose between "A or B." However, beneath this apparent simplicity lies a complex puzzle that challenges viewers to determine the true location of the zebra's head.

Opinions on this optical illusion have been as diverse as the illusions themselves. Instagram users found themselves divided, with some strongly convinced that the head belongs to zebra A, while others were equally certain that it belongs to zebra B. As the image circulated, lively discussions ensued, with users attempting to unravel the mystery behind the illusion.

Here's how people reacted to this optical illusion:

One individual wrote, "The color of B matches the head," pointing out an observation based on color matching.

"It's A," expressed another user, confidently asserting their interpretation.

A third person shared, "Very confusing," echoing the sentiment of many others who found the illusion perplexing.

"It's too tough," posted a fourth user, acknowledging the difficulty of the illusion.