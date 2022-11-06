Optical illusion: Spot the snake in the next 8 seconds

Screengrab

New Delhi: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain's perception of reality. You've probably seen a variety of optical illusions, including physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. According to research, optical illusions are a type of psychoanalysis that sheds light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images from various angles, forming a different perception from each. A clever illustration of this type can be found in a 1920s photograph of a snake charmer, in which his serpent is hidden somewhere inside the image. Take a look here:

The optical illustration above challenges you to spot the snake charmer's serpent. The trickier part of this optical illusion is locating the snake, which is hidden somewhere within the image. If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden snake, then we are here to help you.

READ: Optical illusion: How many faces are there in THIS image?

The snake is not in the basket on the floor next to the snake charmer. Finding the snake charmer's hidden serpent may appear difficult at first. However, in order to find the snake within the puzzle card, you must look at the Snake Charmer's arms. Have you found the serpent yet? If your answer is no, then here is the solution: