Optic Illusion: Can you spot the predator in the picture?

Spot the predator in the snowy mountains.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

Optic Illusion: Can you spot the predator in the picture?
Can you spot the predator? Photo:

If you are a fan of optical illusions and brain teasers, this picture will grab your attention. The picture has a predator hiding in plain sight. Its near-perfect camouflage makes it difficult to spot the predator in the photo. If optical illusions interest you then you must try to spot the perfectly camouflaged predator. This picture was originally captured by Ryan Cragun, a man from Utah. 

This picture was shared by an IFS official, last year, shared a photo of a snow leopard hiding somewhere in mountains covered in snow. The IFS officer posted the photo with the caption, 'ghost of mountains. In fact, snow leopards have this unique ability to camouflage themselves in an environment. 

In the given photo, the predator was just a few meters away from the centre. Because the predator camouflages with the environment so perfectly, it is very difficult to spot it. Even the most trained eyes would probably slip to spot the leopard. 

