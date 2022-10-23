Optical Illusion: Spot the perfectly camouflaged snake in THIS image

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Optical illusions and brain teasers have become extremely popular on social media. Nothing beats figuring out how to solve the mind-boggling puzzles. Today's optical illusion challenges viewers to find the hidden snake in this tricky image within 15 seconds. Take a look at the image below.

This image depicts a forest ground covered with dried leaves. A snake is perfectly camouflaged in the image, and you have 15 seconds to find it. Your time starts now!

Examine every detail of the image and try to spot the snake who has cleverly blended in with the surroundings. Please don't lose hope and try again. The clock is ticking. How many of you were successful in locating the snake ? We believe some of our top puzzlers have spotted the viper by now. And there will be those who are still perplexed about the snake's location.

If you're still looking for a solution, here's the answer: